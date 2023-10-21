Pietro Orlandi guest of Muschio Selvaggio, peace made with Fedez

After recovering from his health problems, Fedez returned to the helm of the podcast Wild Mosswhich will see among the next protagonists Pietro Orlandi, brother of Emanuela, the girl who disappeared mysteriously forty years ago.

Fedez himself announced it through a photo posted in his stories profile Instagram, which portrays him right next to Pietro Orlandi.

“Honored to have met Pietro Orlandi in person. After an unfortunate statement on my part, we got to know each other and prepare an episode for Wild Moss very important, especially in view of the vote in the Senate on the commission of inquiry into the Orlandi case. Great admiration for a person who has been fighting against everything and everyone for 40 years to have truth and justice” wrote the singer.

Fedez’s reference to his “unfortunate statement” is to the gaffe, or joke in poor taste, whatever you want to say, that the singer made during Wild Mosswhich featured the journalist Gianluigi Nuzzi as a guest.

On that occasion, in fact, we were talking about the new Netflix series dedicated to the disappearance of Emanuela Orland and the singer stated: “First of all, can we say? They never found her.”

Subsequently, in the same episode, while discussing the famous phrase that Pope Francis addressed to the family “Emanuela is in heaven”, the singer commented: “Maybe she’s a pilot”.

Words that outraged social media and which were obviously also commented on by Pietro Orlandi: “Obviously I was sorry, I didn’t understand what there was to laugh about saying ‘they haven’t found her, they’re still looking for her'”.

“I believe it is simply a moment of immaturity, like when we were kids when we could laugh during a funeral” added Pietro Orlandi.

Orlandi then revealed that he had received an apology from Fedez: “I appreciated it because he could not have done it, he understood that he made a mistake and told me that he absolutely didn’t want to be disrespectful. I replied to him that in recent years I have heard so many bad faith and bad behaviors that were far worse than a laugh that was certainly not born with the intention of offending or disrespecting me, I hope so, even if obviously I was sorry.”