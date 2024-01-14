Emanuela Orlandi, her brother Pietro: “The remains are in Santa Maria Maggiore”

Pietro Orlandi, the brother of Emanuela, the girl who mysteriously disappeared forty years ago, launches new hypotheses on the remains of his sister by calling into question Cardinal Santos Abril y Castello, former archpriest of Santa Maria Maggiore, and the former Minister of Culture, Dario Franceschini.

During the sit-in organized yesterday, Saturday 13 January, under the Palace of Justice in Rome, Pietro Orlandi stated: “The Vatican does not want this bicameral commission because it cannot control it, know that Emanuela is a small piece of a blackmail system, I am available and I hope to be summoned as soon as possible.”

Regarding Emanuela's remains, therefore, Pietro revealed: “Cardinal Abril was aware of this situation, it emerged that work had been carried out on the Teutonic Holy Camp and from the WhatsApp messages that we have between two Vatican officials close to Pope Francis in 2014 it emerges that they had done some investigations and discovered that something was found under those tombs then they say, 'no we don't know what was inside, there was something in that chest and that chest was handed over to me and I I took it to Santa Maria Maggiore'”.

“If you want confirmation of this – added Pietro Orlandi – you have to ask the Minister of Cultural Heritage, Franceschini, at the time, not now, why they went to him together. And what is the point of asking Franceschini, sorry, did you authorize work in Santa Maria Maggiore in 2014? And you do some investigations, you go there and see, what does it take? Maybe Franceschini is out of everything but he is informed about these facts.”