Pietro Orlandi and the new accusations against the Vatican: “Secretary of State Casaroli? He had his Freemason friends bring young girls…”

The troubled parliamentary commission of inquiry into the case of Emanuela Orlandi accelerates, while Pietro, her brother, launches new serious accusations at the Vatican, this time focusing on the Cardinal Casarolione of the major personalities of the Church at the time of the events.

In the sit-ins organized on 13 January in Piazza Cavour (on the occasion of Emanuela's 56th birthday), the brother of the girl kidnapped on 22 June 1983 with a trap, as she was leaving the music school (in a speech over two hours long, later broadcast on social) talked about a very high eminencethe number 2 of the Vatican at the time of Wojtyla, the cardinal secretary of state Agostino Casaroli, in less than flattering terms. As reported The Corriere della Sera, the source of the alleged revelations is a religious man, Orlandi began, “who if he enters the Vatican the alarms sound… This person was arrested because he had some ties with the Holy Crown United and for trafficking in works of art, but it is always a monsignor who frequented the circles…”. An equivocal habit, in short, of which the story is made public: “He told me that there are serious things and then also things that make you smile – continued Emanuela's brother – So I asked him: what? And he: 'I'll tell you this… There is a very important cardinal, especially at the time, you understand who I'm talking about, he came immediately after the Pope'…”.

Break. Pietro, still at the microphone, to make those present in Piazza Cavour and those who will listen to him on the Internet understand, specifies: “He was referring to Casaroli and I say: so what? And he said: 'Do you want to know what he did? He was carried by two or three freemasons who always had three or four willing girls around 12-13 years old… He was given panties, and he did it alone… Then he gave them some money and they happily went away … he didn't touch them… they were little girls he picked up from certain environments, gypsies...' And this – Orlandi commented – he told me as a fun fact, while the important things, the serious ones, he didn't tell me, too bad…”.

The new frontal attack on the Vaticanlaunched in the same venue where Emanuela's brother had called into question the former minister Franceschini, on 13 January it was went unnoticed perhaps due to the length of the speech at the microphone. But in these hours, once the recording was posted online (on Instagram), the controversies immediately (re)started, exactly like last April after the accusations against Wojtyla, with many doubtful, perplexed and even indignant internet users, beyond solidarity with Pietro and the other family members of the missing girl. For his part, the former minister Dario Franceschini, called into question about one of his involvement in some works in the basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore in 2014, with the transshipment from the Vatican of a “crate with material on the Orlandi case”, he immediately replied: «I know absolutely nothing about this whole story. On the other hand, I would like to remind you that Santa Maria Maggiore is extraterritorial and therefore the Ministry and the Superintendence They have no expertise in matters of protection and authorization of works”.

