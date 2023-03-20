Genoa – Filippo Tortu took away the record of 100; Marcell Jacobs became Olympic champion like him; the 4×100 of Patta-Jacobs-Desalu-Tortu won gold in Tokyo, better than the second place in the world championship in 1983 when he was the captain of Pavoni, Tilli and Simionato. Out of the 200 Tortu is still almost four tenths away from him and in Europe the Azeri-Turkish Ramil Guliyev has reached four hundredths of a second: the record of the old continent is still his19”72, 43 and a half years ago in Mexico City.

Reflections ten years after the death of Pietro Mennea which is still among us. Just re-read some thoughts of him.

Mourinho. “Two years ago he called me and said: ‘I’m José and I grew up admiring you. In ’74, when you won the 200m at the European Championships, my parents gave me a book about you’. A relationship was born and rumor has it that she is the only true friend he has had in Italy. He is someone who works hard, studies. We look alike”.

mine. “He dedicated one of his italics to me in the Press. He remembered what I had done, the names of my opponents, even the lesser known ones. I didn’t know he knew so much about athletics. And he wondered why he doesn’t have a role in sports. I wrote her a letter: life leads on other itineraries, it changes. And it’s not true that I don’t care about my old world: I go to schools, I talk to kids, I write books. The spirit is always that”.

Brera. “At the 1972 Munich Olympics they tell me: Brera wants to meet you. I go and he begins to examine me, to touch my skull. ‘Pure Mesopotamian type,’ he tells me. I’m from Puglia, I answer, but it makes me doubt and I call home: isn’t it like we have ancestors in the Middle East?, I ask. And mine: no, all from Barletta. I have built a hypothesis: my will comes from those Apulian tribes who enlisted in the army of Hannibal who in my part, in Cannae, inflicted one of the most serious defeats in their history on the Romans”.

Ali. “Training period in California, after Mexico’s world record: I’m the fastest man in the world, it’s also being talked about in America. Cassius Clay, Ali, not yet ill, arrives on campus. Handshake. Are you Mennea? Of course. But you are not black. No, I’m black inside.”

Bolt. “She ran in 19” 19 but I don’t feel far away. With 19 ”72 I would have finished behind him at the Beijing Games and at the World Cup in Berlin. I was ahead and now I’m not far behind.”

Mephistopheles. “They said about me: he trains like a beast. I also trained secretly. Never an accident, never a serious injury. When Steve Williams came to Formia he looked at my training program and said: ok, it’s perfect to distribute in a week. I do it in one day, I replied. I propose a pact to young people: give me your age and I’ll go back to training”.

Pietro was one of the greatest for the twenty years spent on the track grinding and squeezing the maximum, rocking ambition, falling into the weakness that in Los Angeles ’84 brought him to the infamous Dr. Kerr for a forbidden injection that he, Southern Calvinist, he ended up confessing unleashing the attacks of the hypocrites. The many-dimensional champion, the transfigured man of July 28, 1980, at the Lenin stadium, when he managed to win the race he had lost and got his hands on what he had dreamed of: the Olympic gold he had smelled very young, at twenty, third in Munich, behind Borzov and Larry Black; that he had felt slip away in ’76 in Montreal when fourth place had plunged him into depression.

Moscow was the landing place, the possible assault. Mutilated, but it was the Games. They became an ordeal. The Scot Allan Wells had already made the British happy: by winning the 100 he had become the successor of Harold Abrahams. He was more pure sprinter than “prolonged” sprinter but that vehement start tossed Pietro like a tree bent by the storm. He was racing in the eighth lane and the grim draw had plunged him into consternation. Cursed Olympics, he had begun to confide in himself after being eliminated in the 100m.

Nothing worked in that curve: a sprawling arm action, a rocking gait, the head sunk into the shoulders, the chin like a prow that didn’t cut through the waves. Wells in front, Mennea eighth. sixth, fifth. And now in the grip of a vortex that hits him, that pushes him. He swoops down on the Scotsman in those checks that mark the approaching line, he passes, raises his index finger to the sky. “He won, he won, he won” is Paolo Rosi’s crescendo. Someone went to call Primo Nebiolo who hadn’t had the heart to look and, he said, had hidden himself in a telephone booth in browse the list of Moscow in Cyrillic. Waiting for roar and verdict.

This long image continues to trump the Mexican one of the world record, when he took the record away from Tommie Smith. And so, after Moscow, when Pietro had slipped victories, amazing times, abysmal gaps, Carlo Vittori, his demiurge, tried to insist on bringing him back up there “because I was sure of it – he repeated for years – he could have brought the world championship between 19″50 and 19″60″. Peter replied that he could go well like this.

Peter shady, engaged in an eternal battle, warrior monk, selfish who thought only of his own interests (“The most generous person I’ve ever met – recalls Sandro Giovannelli – once in the Champions Cup, with Alco Rieti, he ran 100, 200, 400 and the two relays and didn’t want a lira”), Pietro ondivago who retires, thinks about it, returns, retires again and decides there must still be room for him. Inexhaustible: at 31, first World Championships in Helsinki, he roared again, third behind Calvin Smith and 10 cents from silver.

“We were like Plato and Aristotle” said Livio Berruti, the Piedmontese calligrapher who had looked at athletics as a magnificent game. Peter had preferred sacrifice and suffering. Without being born a knight, he deserved the investiture.