RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – Petrobras’ shareholders meeting on Thursday elected Pietro Mendes as the new chairman of the company’s Board of Directors, in addition to electing seven other members of the collegiate, said the chairman of the board of the meeting, the former president of the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) Francisco Costa e Silva, during the meeting.

(By Marta Nogueira)

