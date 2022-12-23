The case had immediately appeared very particular and strange. Pietro Martini calls Whoever saw it to reassure everyone and say that he’s fine, that he’s alive, even if he faked his death in the mountains to get away from his family. On TV he also admits to not wanting to go back to his wife, who in recent days was in despair over his disappearance. And now there is no peace for a truly inconsiderate gesture.

The man originally from Trento he had been married to Katja for about two years. The couple also have two daughters and the whole family lives in Germany. In June he lost track of himself: he had told his partner that he was going on an excursion to Trentino.

In a text message Pietro Martini had told Katja that he would join his father in Trentino to spend a day in the mountains. But in the evening he would go home. Not seeing him return, the woman reported him missing.

Everyone thought he was missing in the mountains, until some security cameras spotted him alive and well. He hadn’t had any mountain accident, as the family had speculated. He had walked away voluntarily.

The man, after being identified, called Who has seen him for an interview, also in the presence of his wife. Pietro explained the reason that prompted him to stage the death.

Pietro Martini calls Who has seen it: here are his words of explanation

I knew that at first thinking that dad died in the mountains is traumatic for everyone. It was what I wanted to show so my wife could start a new life.

I was fully aware that it was a shock to those close to me. From my point of view, I have opened up for Katja the possibility of having a life as a loved woman, as a woman who can live a life as a couple». However, she clarifies that she does not want to go back, that she also does it for the sake of the children who would live in a situation of agony. He doesn’t clarify what prompted him to leave, but he makes it clear that he has sincere feelings towards Katja: «It’s not her fault, she did everything a wife could do. I still love her, but she’s better off that way I think. She is a beautiful woman, she can have a beautiful life, so going back seems silly to me. She’s the only woman I’ve ever loved in my life.

The wife’s response was not long in coming, also because the man left her not only with two children to raise, but also with many debts: