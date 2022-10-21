Pietro Ioia arrested for drug trafficking and the prize given to him by Cucchi. THE CASE

Pietro Ioia the investigators consider the “main pivot of the illegal activity“of the criminal association that in exchange for money supplied drugs and cell phones to the inmates of the Poggioreale prison. For cell phones – which he called “cosarielli” in jargon – he took 500 – 600 euros which he also needed to buy a scooter for his son (“that”). Thus we hear in fact in an interception: “Now I see two more little things getting in thereat Christmas … I also have to take the scooter to that “.

Ioia is the citizen guarantor of the rights of Neapolitan prisoners and was strongly desired by the then mayor of Naples Luigi De Magistris in 2019. The appointment was also confirmed just a year ago by the new mayor Gaetano Manfredi.

Its history is significant. Arrested and then sentenced to 22 years in prison for international drug dealing, he was released from prison in Velletri in 2002 and has since undertaken a path of apparent redemption dealing with the rights of prisoners. But let’s go back to the current story.

De Magistris does not seem sorry for the choice made and yesterday declared: “We chose Pietro Ioia to give a sign of trust especially the constitutional principle of the re-educational function of the sentence. Ioia, prejudiced for serious facts in past years, had paid for the crimes committed, but had for some time changed his life by dedicating himself to the cultural redemption and social and human recovery of the people who made mistakes “.

“We thought he was a suitable person to understand the prison drama and be a point of reference for those who want to change in life by choosing legality. Like others, we know several in Naples, who from criminals have successfully become witnesses of a life that can change, in culture, in professions, in society. It was one courageous choicelike all courageous choices with an outcome that is not at all obvious, it is a pity that Ioia has betrayed, as it seems, the trust in those who believe and will continue to believe in the re-educational function of punishment and to always be able to offer people a chance of redemption “.

