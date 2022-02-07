In Formula 1, especially in times of Coronavirus, you must always be ready. He knows it well Pietro Fittipaldiwho has already made his debut in the Circus in 2020, having to replace the injured Romain Grosjean.In the event that Mick Schumacher should be called by Ferrari during the season – as the German himself is the third driver of the Maranello house – the seat left from number 47 it will be occupied by the grandson of the two-time Brazilian world champion, already confirmed as a reserve by the US team.

A confirmation that came directly from the team principal of the Banbury team, Günther Steinerwho explained the reasons for the choice as follows: “Obviously I talked about it with Mattia Binotto – said the manager from Bolzano – and what it means is that Peter will be very happy. Ultimately, this is part of our partnership, and we are confident that Pietro has done a good job for us in the past. The chances of the reserve driver driving the factory car are very slim if we stick to the statistics. But if something like this happens, it suits me“.

In addition to this program concerning a possible replacement during construction, Steiner underlined the qualities of Fittipaldi, recalling the contribution offered by the Brazilian in various circumstances: “We must never forget what he did two years ago – he added – when we promoted him after the Grosjean incident. In that case he did a fantastic job, and we couldn’t ask him for more. He has shown great loyalty, as well as that shown by ourselves, and this is how we work. He has been with us almost every weekend to be on hand in case something should happen. If this had happened, we ourselves would have known who to bet on “. In conclusion, Steiner admitted that he had to meet Binotto to determine who will be the driver who will play the first free practice sessions between him and Robert Shwartzmanbeing the Russian member of the Ferrari Driver Academy: “These are aspects that Mattia and I are quick enough to agree on – He admitted – we don’t need long meetings. This is what we do for each other as partners, when we can help each other ”.