He was in the company of some friends

Tragedy in the Dolomites, along the descent of Passo Durone. Pietro Ballarini, an 18-year-old boy dies on a bike, falling down while on the pass with a group of friends, for an outing on two wheels all together. Unfortunately, the rescuers could not save his life, his injuries were too serious.

Pietro Ballarini was only 18 years old and died from a tragic accident that took place in the late morning of Saturday 23 July. He was with a group of friends with whom he often went out on a bicycle, one of his greatest passions.

Suddenly, while the group had undertaken the descent of the Durone, the young man fell off his bike. They were located on the provincial road 222 of the Durone pass, on the streets of the Giudicariewhen the 18-year-old resident of Mori, a municipality in the province of Trento, made a disastrous fall that caused death.

The young man was going downhill and was at the height of a curve when he suddenly lost control of his bike. During the disastrous fall, on the pass that leads to Tione, crashed violently into the guard rail. He was going very fast.

Due to the speed, the helmet the 18-year-old wore broke in two. The collision was very violent and unfortunately fatal, despite the timely intervention of the 118 rescuers who immediately reached the scene of the accident.

An 18-year-old boy dies on a bike, the attempts of rescuers to save his life are useless

Two 118 ambulances tried to save his life on the spot: he was alive, but in serious condition. The helicopter rescue also arrived from Bolzano, but despite all the attempts to save his life, the young man died of too severe traumas during the fall.

The firefighters of Bleggio Superiore, Bolbeno-Zuclo and Tione were also on site, together with the local police of the Giudicarie for the findings of the case.