Pietro and Rocco, brothers of Carlo Constanzia, already have a date to face Italian justice after being charged with attempted murder occurred on March 18, 2024. The two young people, aged 23 and 22 respectively, will begin their trial on February 19.

Thus, it has been the journalist Silvia Taulés which has confirmed the start date of this judicial process through its X profile, formerly Twitter: “On February 19, Pietro and Rocco will begin their judicial path after the indictment.”

The events for which they are accused took place in the middle of the street, when Pietro attacked a young man and caused several serious injuries which ended up leading to a leg amputation.

His brother Rocco would also have been involved in the incident since, according to reports, he apparently He actively participated in the fight. It should be noted that both have been in preventive detention since last March.

On the other hand, the father of the three children, Carlo Constanzia di Costifliole, ex-husband of Sea Flowers, He also faces several accusations. And according to the Italian justice system, he had falsified a document so that he could bring a mobile phone into the prison where his children were being held.