Dhe ripped off Ricardo Pietreczko showed his fist to the German fans and gave the legendary darts referee Russ Bray a big hug. After the narrow 3-2 win against Englishman Callan Rydz, Pietreczko, nicknamed Pikachu, lost a lot of weight at the World Cup. “It was definitely not an easy game. “I knew I had to step on the gas again,” said the 29-year-old from Nuremberg, describing the close duel in London on Saturday.

Pietreczko, Gabriel Clemens, Martin Schindler and Florian Hempel: For the first time, four German representatives will be in the third round after Christmas. The black, red and gold views at the legendary Alexandra Palace are better than ever. And debutant Pietreczko gets the absolute highlight match, he meets top favorite Luke Humphries from England. “I've never played such a long mode before. I'll see how it goes. Humphries is just as much of an opponent as Callan Rydz,” said the confident Pietreczko on Sport1.

“It’s great emotionally”

The decisive factor against Rydz was the high double rate with which Pietreczko coldly punished his opponent's negligence. In round one, the World Cup debutant, nicknamed Pikachu, won 3-0 against the Japanese Mikuru Suzuki. Pietreczko is the German whiz kid in 2023 and won a top-class tournament in Hildesheim in October. But Humphries, nicknamed “Cool Hand Luke,” now faces the greatest possible test.

Florian Hempel has already exceeded expectations. The 33-year-old from Cologne only secured a World Cup ticket at the last minute and defeated Dylan Slevin (Ireland) and star player Dimitri van den Bergh (Belgium) one after the other. “Kick me en de Täsch,” Hempel shouted to his loved ones in the video after the World Cup madness on Friday evening.









With, among other things, two ten-darters in a row, the German had turned a 0-2 deficit against the world-class professional. “I have already celebrated one or two comebacks. You must never lose faith in yourself. The emotions are significantly higher than two years ago. “It’s great emotionally,” said Hempel, who defeated van den Bergh at the World Cup two years ago. He played himself “into a frenzy”.







The two seeded Germans, Schindler and Clemens, were most expected to move into round three. While Clemens, who unexpectedly made it to the World Cup semi-finals last year, now faces a complicated task in England's Dave Chisnall, Schindler has slightly better prospects.

The 27-year-old Strausberger will not face top Dutch player Danny Noppert in round three, but rather his conqueror Scott Williams from England. “I think it's no secret to say that Scott Williams will be an easier draw than Danny Noppert. But Williams should not be underestimated either. “I think if I played a game similar to today again, I would probably win, but that remains to be seen,” said Schindler.