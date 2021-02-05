The debate and controversy continue after the requests for intervention in Formosa due to the conditions in which people with coronavirus are housed in the isolation centers arranged by the Government of Gildo Insfrán, and the Secretary of Human Rights, Horacio Pietragalla now pointed to police forces: “The cases of institutional violence are violations of human rights.”

In addition, he considered that these situations do not only occur in Formosa: “These cases of institutional violence in pandemic They went from Ushuaia to La Quiaca, no one was saved“.

A few weeks after his visit to the province managed by Insfrán, Pietragalla affirmed that he did not find “a situation like the one he had been denouncing” although there was “a very strict situation that was experienced in all the provinces.” Along these lines, he recognized: “In Formosa we have to improve things.”

Specifically on the situation in that province, he assured that “within the framework of the pandemic there were strict measures due to the restrictions on circulation, but by reducing the number of infections they began to relax“.

In this regard, he asserted: “Cases of institutional violence are human rights violations, in Formosa there was no systematic plan as they had raised in the media, talking about clandestine centers was a trivialization of a very serious crime that has a history in our country. “

“The cases that we saw serious institutional violence was in the west of the province with a Wichí community that had cut the road and were beaten by the police, which is not prepared to sustain extreme situations like these “, assumed Pietragalla and announced that they agreed “train the security force” and that the Secretariat “is investigating what happened.”

