“In the field of research and teaching, this is a fundamental initiative. It gives young researchers and students the opportunity to exercise more reliably. A step forward that benefits the citizens. “These are the words of Mario Pietracupa, president of the Neuromed Foundationwho spoke at the inauguration of Necropsy Medicine Center – Irccs Neuromed Training Surgery Unitat the Technological Park of the Institute in Pozzilli (Isernia).

“We have already had many requests – announced Pietracupa – There are only three ‘Cadaverlabs’ in Italy. I would like to point out that the practice of donating one’s body for scientific purposes is still not widespread in our country. We hope there is greater sensitivity. Even if I understand the resistance, it is an act of extraordinary generosity. ”