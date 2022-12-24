Producer Dave Schram, who made the Dutch film in 2002 Pete Bell made, is investigating whether he can take legal action against Kijkwijzer. He does this because Kijkwijzer has adjusted the age rating of the film after twenty years to ’12 years and older’. The body received many complaints about the decision today, the NPO is now investigating whether the film can be shown on TV next week as planned.

Pete Bell, starring Angela Groothuizen and Katja Herbers, among others, attracted almost a million visitors in cinemas, many of them children. Schram previously stated that it was ‘crazy’ that his family film was ‘suddenly put on a par with violent action films such as James Bond or Spider-Man’. These titles are also for 12 years and older.

,,All makers – cast and crew – also still receive fees based on the number of times the film is viewed. All those people are now suffering financial loss because the Kijkwijzer has received one vague complaint.” Schram also finds it ‘totally absurd’ that Kijkwijzer did not contact him before the inspection was adjusted. He has asked his lawyer to see what his options are. See also More than six out of ten Britons rate Brexit negatively

Kijkwijzer initially reported having had one complaint about the film, but today stated that there were several. According to Kijkwijzer, the original classification, which deemed the film suitable for audiences of all ages, no longer met current guidelines. It happens more often that an assessment of a film or program is adjusted on the basis of one or two complaints.

‘Society is changing’

Kijkwijzer has received a ‘considerable number of complaints’ today, but now about the decision. “Society and knowledge about what influence images have on children are changing,” says director Tiffany van Stormbroek of Nicam, the organization that Kijkwijzer falls under.

The age assessment is carried out by rights holders of films, who determine for which age a film or series is suitable on the basis of a checklist. “Distributors also regularly review the classification of old films and series,” says Van Stormbroek.

According to the complaints received about the film, young children had nightmares about the scenes in which violence against children can be seen. The complainants who reported on Saturday mainly argue that it is strange that the family film is now only approved for viewers aged 12 and older. This is the same rating that recent action movies like No time to die. See also Putin's ally says Malvinas are Argentine, and president congratulates Fernández on World Cup

Van Stormbroek cannot say which provider of Pete Bell in response to the complaints received, has decided to adjust the age assessment. Pietje Bell can be seen on several services, such as Netflix, Disney + and the NPO. The original distributor, who gave the film the old rating in 2002, no longer exists. The Nicam boss cannot say how long it will take for the new complaints to be dealt with.

The NPO broadcasts Pietje Bell on Saturday morning December 31. An NPO spokesperson announced earlier today that it is being investigated whether this is still allowed without adjustments to the film now that the inspection has been increased considerably.

