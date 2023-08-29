Immigrating to Belgium for a while: it is the last opportunity for Pieter (57) from Lansingerland to live together with his seriously ill wife (50) from Russia. Now all we have to do is find a house and work with our southern neighbours. “Hopefully there is a merciful Belgian who wants to help us.”
Denis van Vliet
