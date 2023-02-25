Van der Wielen temporarily took over the honors, but now becomes a permanent presenter alongside Mieke van der Weij. “Last year I stopped with the night program Never sleep again to make a weekly podcast for NRC. But the blood creeps where it can’t go. In recent months I was allowed to present MAX Nieuwsweekend as a substitute and that has been so good for both sides that I am happy to now take a seat next to Mieke van der Weij every Saturday at this iconic radio program,” says Van der Wielen, who will combine presenting with his work as a podcast maker for NRC. MAX News Weekend can be heard every Saturday from 08:30 to 11:00 on NPO Radio 1.