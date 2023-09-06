There is an imbalance between what the government wants to know from citizens and what citizens are allowed to know from the government. Pieter Omtzigt said this on Wednesday in the Binnenhof lecture in The Hague. By way of illustration, he mentioned the difference between citizens who receive “large reclaims or a substantial reduction on an already meager benefit” if they do not provide information to the tax authorities or benefits agency UWV. While the government itself, says Omtzigt, is less strict with the rules. “More than a hundred times the government has been convicted and has paid penalty payments because a WOO request was not carried out.”

Deep distrust

It was the first story that the much-discussed politician told after he announced this summer that he wanted to participate in the elections with his own party: New Social Contract. He opted for a story about data collection and fundamental rights, which “the Dutch government has gone off track at various times”. “It doesn’t happen everywhere, so the examples I’m going to cite don’t give a general picture of government, but these problems lead to a deep distrust in government.” As an example, Omtzigt mentioned the blacklists of the Tax and Customs Administration, people who appeared on them lost their allowances without knowing why. It brought thousands of citizens into (financial) problems.

Also in the corona time, “data collection and violation of fundamental rights occurred without supervision,” said Omtzigt. The politician called the curfew that applied during that period “the same as putting an ankle bracelet on 18 million Dutch people”.

After the launch of NSC and the publication of a basic document on August 20, things have remained quiet in recent weeks. The party expects to present the draft election program in mid-September, a draft list of candidate MPs will come “in a few weeks”. The ‘basic document’ that Omtzigt published this summer shows that a reliable government and social security are important themes for the party. But what are NSC’s ideas about healthcare, education, climate or market forces? Other political parties in the Binnenhof are eagerly awaiting it. In the meantime, Omtzigt is already dominating in the polls.

Old proposals

In his lecture, Omtzigt did not yet answer the questions that live in the Binnenhof. He did come up with proposals that he had made before. For example, the House of Representatives must set up a fundamental rights committee that can assess laws on human rights and fundamental rights. “Because the first one that has to test for fundamental rights is the Chamber and not the judge.” He also wants a Constitutional Court to test laws against the constitution. “I don’t think it’s wise that every judge can do that, because weighing fundamental rights against each other really requires specialist knowledge.”

In the coming period, Omtzigt also said, he wants to explain the rest of his “agenda” for the Netherlands, including in speaking engagements and “sharp debates”. But in election debates such as those that have been held on television in recent years, with many candidates having to debate with each other in a short time, the much-discussed politician does not seem to intend to participate. “That does not lead to clarity. That does not lead to solutions. So let’s see how in-depth debates and conversations with two or three people about public housing, about social security, about migration, about climate policy make the real choices clear.”

Read also: Abbreviated Binnenhof lecture by Omtzigt



No game show

Before, in his book A new social contract, Omtzigt wrote that politics “at times can be portrayed in the media as a game show that revolves around sharp one-liners instead of a laborious process to solve major social challenges. For actual solutions (..) thirty seconds is really not enough.”

Omtzigt described the political climate after the fall of the Rutte IV cabinet on Wednesday as “very refreshing”. opportunities for a new Chamber to resume its role, before the coalition chamber members are bound under the yoke.” He was, he also said, “a lot more optimistic than I’ve been in a long time.”