Pieter Omtzigt postpones his decision whether he wants to participate in the elections: he will first go on vacation. But everything seems that he is going to start his own party.

The decision that is awaited at the Binnenhof has been postponed again. Pieter Omtzigt, good for 46 seats in a poll, is going on vacation first. “Making a well-considered decision and mapping out a path takes more time than expected,” he writes on Twitter on Tuesday evening. ,, I first go on holiday with my family and disconnect completely. I wish you all a nice, warm and dry summer (holiday).”

Reportedly, Omtzigt will be back on August 20, then he still has 8 days to report to the Electoral Council, if he wants to continue as a Member of Parliament under his own flag.

There are certainly indications that he wants to do this. CDA members state that Omtzigt has been 'sounding people' for some time whether they 'want to participate in a movement' that can participate in the parliamentary elections. This concerns both active CDA members, but also ex-party members who had liked Omtzigt for some time.

He himself also gives away hints – whether intentionally or not. For example, he writes in a tweet on Saturday that he ‘would like’ to collaborate ‘with all parties to realize my ideas and ideals for the Netherlands’. This is easiest from the House of Representatives.

Parliamentary Inquiry

And at the end of June, Omtzigt announced, via President of the House Vera Bergkamp, ​​that he would like to participate in a parliamentary inquiry into corona policy after the elections. Bergkamp wrote in a notification to the House of Representatives that Omtzigt had 'let it be known that he is willing to participate for a number of hours a week'. "Provided the interrogations are after the elections."

The Omtzigt camp said with a laugh that not much was to be found behind this. But Bergkamp’s text turned out to be carefully coordinated with Omtzigt himself.

According to research agency I&O Research, Omtzigt’s non-existent party could win 46 seats in November. In the last parliamentary elections in 2021, he already obtained more than 342,000 preferential votes. This made him single-handedly good for five of the fifteen seats in parliament that the CDA won. But since his break with that party and his solo tour as a Member of Parliament, the predictions have gone through the roof.

