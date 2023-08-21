46 seats, such as the I&O poll predicts? Pieter Omtzigt doesn’t want to think about it. The popular former CDA member does not want to become too big with his new party New Social Contract (NSC) in the upcoming parliamentary elections. Irresponsible to start big, as a new party, he said in a newspaper on Sunday Tubantia: “This country has learned from what happened with LPF and Forum for Democracy.” Up website he added: “A party that chooses good governance as its main theme would be wise to put that into practice itself. (…) The aim is, as we call it: responsible growth.”

But how do you do that: remain small as a party?

This can be done in two ways. For example, NSC can put a maximum number of people on the list of candidates – the rest of the seats won will then be residual seats and divided among other parties. But since the list connections were abolished in 2017, a party no longer has any influence on where those remaining seats go, which can lead to voter disappointment. “Then you are not represented if you vote for Omtzigt. I can’t imagine a voter wanting that,” says Gerrit Voerman, director of the Documentation Center for Dutch Political Parties and professor at the University of Groningen.

Bert van den Braak, professor by special appointment of parliamentary history and parliamentary system at Maastricht University, points to another danger: list exhaustion. “For example, if you put twenty people on the list and they all end up in the House of Representatives, then you will have no one left if a few drop out in the meantime.”

Fewer constituencies

There is another option to remain small: participate in a limited number of electoral districts in order to limit the number of seats in the House of Representatives – many voters will then not see Omtzigt’s name on their ballot paper. The Netherlands has twenty electoral districts, including the electoral district of Bonaire, Saba and St. Eustatius. In the latter never all parties participate, because it is difficult to organize. NSC could choose to participate in even fewer electoral districts, for example only in Overijssel (Omtzigt lives in Enschede) and a few others. Based on Omtzigt’s number of preferential votes in the previous parliamentary elections, he can make a rough estimate of how many votes and how many seats this will yield. “But that remains a difficult gamble,” says Van den Braak.

Voters may vote anywhere in the Netherlands, provided they apply for a voter’s pass in advance. This already happens during holiday periods, when people want to vote for their holiday destination. On November 22, Omtzigt fans could then, for example, drive to Overijssel from other places to vote for him there. “It is possible, but it may be a bit theoretical,” says Van den Braak.

Parties will submit their final lists of candidates on 9 October and then immediately indicate in which electoral districts they will participate. New parties (and parties that won 15 seats or fewer in the previous elections) may put a maximum of 50 candidates on their list.

Dilemma

Voerman says he finds it strange that “someone of the stature Omtzigt” cannot participate everywhere and that the list of candidates and the program are not yet in order. “It’s a matter of organization.”

Both Voerman and Van den Braak find it strange that a party that claims to stand up for ‘good governance’ itself tries to remain small. That message cannot be explained to the voter, says Voerman: ‘Hey, vote for me, but not all together’. That is your party’s business card. It is at odds with what elections are about: getting as many votes as possible and as much influence as possible.” He calls Omtzigt’s message “a curious story. It is a completely new perspective: a party that does not want to become big.”

The elections, accelerated by the fall of the Rutte IV cabinet just before the summer, are a diabolical dilemma for Omtzigt: the chance of disappointed voters is high if it turns out that they cannot vote for him in the voting booth. “You also hear that at provincial elections,” says Van den Braak. “Then people look for someone who wants to enter the Senate, but it turns out that he is not on the list.”

But the alternative: if a new party quickly becomes very large, is not attractive to Omtzigt either. Van den Braak. “Suppose you have fifty people and half later turn out to be unreliable. That also directly affects your party. You don’t want LPF-like situations.”