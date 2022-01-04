CDA MP Pieter Heerma once again becomes the leader of his party in the House of Representatives. The faction silently elected him during the Christmas recess.











During the recess, discussions were held with all MPs, which showed that Heerma was the only candidate. He has also been party chairman for the past few years. After the elections, Heerma had to relinquish that position to party leader Wopke Hoekstra. Now that Hoekstra has become Minister of Foreign Affairs in the new cabinet, Heerma is returning to his old role. The official transfer of the tasks and the gavel will follow next week, after Hoekstra has been sworn in as minister again.

Heerma and Hoekstra have been negotiating the coalition agreement of the new cabinet in recent months. He is the son of former CDA leader Enneus Heerma.

D66

In ruling party D66, a party leader must also be elected now that both party leader Sigrid Kaag and the previous party leader Rob Jetten will become ministers in Rutte IV. MP Paul van Meenen will hold talks with all individual D66 MPs this week to find out who they would like to see as the new chairman and to ask whether they have ambitions themselves.

After listening to everyone, it is decided what the election will look like. It will most likely take place next Tuesday, the day after the new cabinet has been sworn in and the House returns from recess.

Watch all our videos about politics here: