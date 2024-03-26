Pieter Derks is providing the New Year's Eve conference for the NPO this year. This was announced on Tuesday evening in the BNNVARA program Sophie & Jeroen. It is the first time that the comedian has done the end-of-year show on television. Nothing is yet known about the content of the performance.
