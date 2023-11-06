Monday, November 6, 2023
November 6, 2023
in World Europe
Pietarsaari | The man who disturbed the restaurant died

The man was removed from the restaurant due to disturbance in Pietarsaari the night before Sunday. When the police arrived, the man was dead.

In a restaurant The disturbing man died the night before Sunday in Pietarsaari, informs the Ostrobothnia police.

According to the police, the man was disruptive and behaved aggressively in the restaurant, so he was removed from the restaurant.

According to the police, the man was removed from the restaurant at least twice. However, the man continued to harass and also attacked another man.

According to the police, the restaurant’s security guard also intervened in the situation. A police patrol happened to drive by the scene and stopped to check what was happening in front of the restaurant.

When the police patrol arrived, the troublemaker had become lifeless. The police patrol immediately started CPR and an ambulance was called, where CPR was continued. Despite resuscitation, the man died.

The police have started a cause of death investigation. A criminal report has also been registered in the case under the heading of aggravated manslaughter.

