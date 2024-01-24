Pietarsaari | A drunk driver stole a car from a store yard: A child was in the car

A drunk driver stole a car with a young boy in it from a store yard. The thief drove the boy, still riding, into a snow bank.

Unknown a man stole a car left idling during a shopping trip on Tuesday in Pietarsaari, the Ostrobothnia Police Department informs.

There was a young boy in the car at the time of the theft, but he didn't bother the thief. He jumped into the car and started driving.

The man was driving at high speed along Kråkholmantie, lost control of the car and drove onto a snow bank. The trip ended in a snow bank, because the car got stuck on the bottom.

Here the boy who was on board ran away. According to the police, he got home safely and was not injured in the drive out.

The police patrol arrived at the scene and arrested the suspected car thief.

He blew into the breathalyzer the readings exceeding gross drunk driving. In addition to this, the man is suspected of, among other things, theft of the use of a motor vehicle, negligent deprivation of liberty and grossly endangering traffic safety.