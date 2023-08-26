Pietarsaari | 20,000 liters of lye spilled into nature

“Possible environmental effects will be clarified later,” says the fire chief.

in Ostrobothnia In Pietarsaari, lye has gotten into nature, says the Ostrobothnia rescue service. According to the fire marshal on duty, lye had leaked from the factory into the ditch, according to a preliminary estimate of 20 cubic meters, or about 20,000 liters.

The rescue service was assigned to the industrial area on Pohjantie a little after five in the afternoon. The factory’s alarm system had detected a chemical leak, and the alarm was automatically sent to the emergency services.

“The lye had managed to leak from the factory into the ditch, apparently as a result of some process,” says the fire marshal on duty Sakari Innanen for STT.

According to Innanen, lye is an alkaline substance that dissolves in water. Burns can only be caused by contact.

At seven o’clock in the evening, eight units of the rescue service were on the scene, and according to the fire marshal’s information, the leak had been stopped. The substance is in a ditch where water flows.

“According to a preliminary estimate, 20 cubic meters, or about 20,000 liters, of the substance has entered nature,” says Innanen.

Fire marshal can’t tell at this stage whether the leak came from, for example, a pipe or a tank. There are no settlements in the immediate vicinity of the industrial area, and according to him, the leak does not pose a danger to the surrounding environment.

“Possible environmental effects will be determined later, the measurement is underway,” says the fire chief.

The employees of the factory are helping the employees of the fire department in the situation. The extermination works will continue well into the evening.