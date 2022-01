The electric car is becoming increasingly popular, but what happens to the batteries when such a car ends up on the scrapyard? Disassembly and storage prove complicated: the batteries are much more powerful than those from fuel cars and can catch fire ‘spontaneously’. Piet van Boxtel from Gorinchem devised a system to store them safely.

#Piet #invents #smart #storage #electric #batteries #Extinguishing #system #calls #fire #brigade