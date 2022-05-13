Piet Hein Donner, former vice president of the Council of State and former minister, will try to get the formation of a council in The Hague smoothly. The information has already failed twice there, while in other municipalities where municipal elections were held two months ago, new councils have already been or are being negotiated.

On Thursday evening, the Hague city council decided to seek an independent adviser after the second exploratory attempt had failed.

There appears to be “a great deal of agreement” between the thirteen parties on the issues to be resolved in The Hague, and there are no substantive reasons why the parties should not cooperate, concluded the last scoutsSenator Annelien Bredenoord and Member of Parliament Joost Sneller (both D66).

They saw forty possible party combinations for a new college. But it lacks “the political will to step over one’s own shadow” and mutual trust. Virtually all parties put up barriers to cooperation with other parties. A seven-party coalition also proved impossible.

Heart for The Hague

The same the informants concluded in the first round, professor of local authorities Geerten Boogaard and former MP Gert-Jan Oplaat (VVD). They had been asked to see whether a majority council could be formed with Hart voor Den Haag, the party of Richard de Mos and the largest in the city council with nine seats since the elections.

That exploratory round failed because too many parties do not want to cooperate with him or with his party until the long-running corruption investigation into De Mos and councilor Rachid Guernaoui has been completed. In October 2019, the National Criminal Investigation Department raided town hall and the two homes – who were aldermen at the time. They are suspected of, among other things, corruption and violation of official secrecy. D66 – the second party with eight seats – has already excluded participation in a coalition with Hart voor Den Haag during the campaign, partly for this reason.

CDA-prominent Donner (73) must now find a solution to the impasse. He was informateur of the cabinet formation in 2002.