His house and land have been seized, Piet Oldenhof (80) does not know how long he can still live at home. The tax authorities have been after the striking Twente car dealer for years, and on Tuesday it led to a foreclosure auction of his cars. He was there himself and made no bones about it. ‘An armored convertible? It doesn’t exist at all!’
Arjan te Bogt
Latest update:
06:47
