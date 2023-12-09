Albert Heijn’s moving Christmas advertisement about a tormented boxing trainer appears to be drawn from the life of main character Piet Rozendaal (79). The Frisian boxing legend himself went through a deep valley, survived an assassination attempt and lost his family. But thanks to boxing he got back on his feet: “This was my life story, I didn’t have to act at all.”

