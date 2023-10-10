“Never before in 2023 have the press and the web been filled with controversies over the so-called ‘trash television’, an expression that I don’t like at all. In fact, it is often an easy shortcut to denigrate light and carefree television which, if done well, can be authentically popular.” This was underlined by Mediaset CEO Pier Silvio Berlusconi in his speech on the “Book of Facts 2023” published by AdnKronos, due out on 21 October.

“Television – continues the Mediaset CEO – to put it ‘old style’, is a household appliance. A device that can be turned on or off. When it is turned on it becomes a media, like the press, like the web: some programs can be instructive but not television as a whole. To be clear, minors must not be left alone in front of the media, neither in front of the TV nor any other device”.

“Our television, commercial television, is a means of entertainment and information. It keeps Italians company, entertains and informs them at any time of the day. We were the first to offer this varied and lively mix to the public. And the a result recognized by all is that the birth of independent TV has contributed to the modernization of customs. The arrival of our competition has in fact brought colors to TV. We have amazed with disruptive programmes, I mention just to give an idea ‘Drive In0 by Antonio Ricci. We also changed information with the birth of TG5, a proposal that brought freshness, freedom and a new way of telling the news. And many years later, in 2000, we innovated by bringing the first reality show to TV, the ‘ Big Brother’: 100 days in front of the cameras for unknown girls and boys who had never entered a TV studio. Creating great attention but also a lot of controversy”, he continues.

“On the other hand, innovation causes discussion, it’s normal. But I think it’s our duty to continue to modernize, to try, to break away from the usual. We must be able to represent reality and society in every aspect and with all their evolutions , whether we like them or not. Of course, we must create the conditions so that there is never a lack of respect. Let’s be clear, we have no prejudices: we are not scandalized by whimsical figures, even sharp comparisons, or irreverent jokes, but we never it must lead to a lack of respect both among the participants of a program and towards the public. In short, it seems to me that what is snobbishly called ‘trash television’ refers only to individual unhappy moments, TV done well or badly. But if , as is right, we leave freedom to those who have the task of creating content that is always warm and always alive, it may happen that we go further. And we must do everything possible to avoid excesses. Excesses which fortunately represent a minimum share compared to a television of great quality and richness like the one that is broadcast 24 hours a day on dozens and dozens of Italian channels, public and private”, he underlines.

“To close, popular TV, even when it is light and entertaining, is liked by the public, I like it and it also plays an important social role. I am happy to be able to reiterate this in a high-level publication like ‘Il libro dei fatti 2023′”, he concludes Piersilvio Berlusconi.