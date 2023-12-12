Piers | Photo: Finland's most expensive swimming pier froze

The frozen waves froze the huge ice sculptures on the railings of the pier. The railings were supposed to be removed earlier in the fall.

It was the light that got the ferryman Terhi Ansalan on Sunday evening to stop at the tip of Särkiniemi in Vattuniemi.

“It was a really dark evening, the sky was dark blue. The snow illuminated”, describes Ansala.

While filming, he also noticed the jetty, the one billed as the most expensive swimming jetty in Finland.

The steps of the pier were covered in thick ice, and the railings of the pier had heavy-looking masses of ice frozen in place.

“The jetty looked like there was no way I would go swimming from it. I also told the boy to be very careful,” says Ansala.

“How will the railings last”, he was left thinking.

Unusually the swimming area, which became an expensive pier project, was opened to swimmers in early summer 2022.

The project, which started from the Omastadi project of participatory budgeting, began in 2018, when the townspeople proposed a pier in Vattuniemi.

The finished swimming pier cost about 215,000 euros. It was made particularly durable, because the location against the open sea was known in advance to be challenging: the previous wooden piers had been washed away by the sea, so the now built pier was made of concrete elements.

The pier was designed to last for the next 50 years.

Soon the people of Lauttasaari found the pier, and it quickly became a very popular swimming spot. Even in late autumn and early winter, several brave swimmers took a dip in the water from the pier every day.

Helsinki city ​​project manager Jussi Mäkinen was involved in the pier construction process.

According to Mäkinen, the idea was originally that you could possibly swim from the pier even in winter, but the place is challenging, he says.

“Even in the summer, it can have metric waves. That place is officially not safe in winter.”

From the beginning, the fact that a water pump could not be installed at the end of the pier was also against winter swimming. When there is no electricity nearby.

Mäkinen considers the worst threat to the pier to be ice rafts weighing tons, which are pushed against the shore by the wind.

“When they rumble, nothing lasts,” says Mäkinen.

That's why the railings of the pier were supposed to be removed already in the fall. Apparently, the matter was forgotten, and now, according to Mäkinen, the city employees have to melt the screws off the railings.

“At least you can melt with that kind of toho.”