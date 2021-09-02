The war between the most critical British media against the Dukes of Sussex and the couple themselves has faced a new battle that, for the moment, seem to have lost Enrique and Meghan Markle. This time it was also against one of the most ferocious attackers of the Dukes, the British presenter Piers Morgan. Spanking of the couple, especially Markle, has now been the winner of one of their most controversial matches.

The British media regulator, called Ofcom, has conceded that Piers Morgan had the right to openly criticize Meghan Markle, as he did in early March on an ITV show in which he was the star, called Good morning britain. At the time, shortly after the Dukes of Sussex’s interview with Oprah Winfrey in California, Morgan harshly attacked the Duchess and her statements that she had come to think about suicide and that her mental health had been damaged by being a part of it. of the British royal family. The criticisms of Piers Morgan, who claimed not to believe a single word of what Markle said, were so intense that he ended up leaving the television studio and, later, his employment on the show.

Morgan’s statements are always acidic, but at the time they touched on the harmful, causing Ofcom to receive more than 58,000 complaints from viewers against the journalist, including a protest by the Duchess of Sussex herself, who complained so much to him. regulator and before the ITV chain. However, Morgan himself, 56, also filed a complaint with the agency. Now, he has ruled that he was effectively making use of his right to freedom of expression. “Our decision is that, in general, the program contained enough different points of view to provide adequate protection and context to its viewers,” says the decision made by Ofcom, which also ensures that the failure to allow Morgan to express himself would have meant a cut to freedom of expression.

“The code allows individuals to express strong and argued points of view, including those that may be potentially harmful or highly offensive, and for the broadcaster to include them in their programs. The restriction of these points of view could, in our opinion, be an unjustified and chilling cut in freedom of expression, both for the chain and for the audience ”, explains Ofcom in its conclusions. The regulator claims that he felt a certain concern about the way, so lightly, in which Morgan spoke disparagingly about the Duchess’s suicidal thoughts, but that the other opinions and the verbal confrontation offered by the rest of his companions during the show countered his tone and helped provide context.

Morgan, of course, has been more than happy about the regulator’s decision, writing dozens of tweets about it and even a column in the Daily Mail where he assures that, as he said, at least 17 of the questions raised by the dukes in the interview with Winfrey were false. Without a permanent position now, she is still the scourge of the dukes, especially of Markle, whom she has not hesitated to call “Princess Pinocchio” on occasion. “I am delighted that Ofcom has supported my right not to believe the inflammatory proclamations to Oprah Winfrey by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, which have been proven false. This is a resounding victory for freedom of expression and a resounding defeat for the Princes Pinocchio. Are they going to give me my job back? ”He tweeted proudly.

According to Morgan, the issue does not revolve around him or Meghan Markle, “but about freedom of expression and the right to give an opinion.” “We live in an era in which it has become a punishable offense to speak your mind, most of all for fear that something or someone will be offended,” says Morgan. “The insidious culture of cancellation represents the greatest threat to democracy that I have ever seen. People all over the world are embarrassed and even fired from their jobs for expressing an opinion that the alert squad does not like, ”he says.

For the moment, the spokesmen of the dukes have not commented on the matter. But on Wednesday night, a few hours after Ofcom’s dictation was known, Prince Henry appeared at a British awards gala, albeit telematically from his home in the US Morgan was present at the party. In the speech he gave, Enrique did not hesitate to criticize “those who traffic with lies and fear in the media and social networks.” He was referring, above all, to those who cast doubt on the importance of vaccination. But the message had already been sent.