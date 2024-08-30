Pierre van Hooijdonk is to step down as commissioner of NAC. This news, which this site already reported on Thursday, has been confirmed by NAC. He will not disappear completely from the administrative top, because the former international will remain connected to the club as a technical affairs advisor. The fact that Van Hooijdonk is stepping down in his current role has everything to do with a condition that the NOS – where he is a regular guest at the table as an analyst – set him.

