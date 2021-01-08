As a historian of globalization, what lessons do you draw from the Covid-19 pandemic?

Pierre Singaravélou It is always extremely perilous to learn lessons from recent events. A fortiori with regard to this sequence where confinements follow one another without the governments being guided by a coherent and clearly legible doctrine. It can be said, however, that the Covid-19 pandemic in itself is the spectacular demonstration that we live in a fully globalized world for the worse and – hopefully – for the better. The virus is playing on national borders, hitting every country on the planet except for a few islands such as American Samoa, which are completely cut off from the rest of the world. This health crisis undoubtedly reveals the pitfalls of an economic globalization where the international division of labor has led to the catastrophic shortage of certain essential products (drugs, medical equipment, etc.), in Western countries totally dependent on China. Faced with this unprecedented situation, the most striking is the unthought that the crisis reveals: the unthought of the leaders on globalization, even among the “winners” of globalization. They oscillate between sovereignist withdrawal and very classic neoliberal solutions, but are struggling to take the measure of this subject, and therefore to invent the famous “next world” which was briefly promised at the start of the pandemic. Thus, solutions in terms of global solidarity are little discussed in the public debate.

Can globalization also make this international cooperation possible?

Pierre Singaravélou From the middle of the XIXe century, the processes of national construction, nationalist withdrawal and globalization continue to mutually support each other, particularly in the health sector. The faster spread of epidemics leads states to coordinate their efforts in the implementation of controls and quarantines so as not to hamper the development of trade. Thus was organized in Paris, in 1851, the first international sanitary conference to fight against cholera, plague and yellow fever. Today, competition between states around the Covid-19 vaccine appears fierce. Some countries like the European states promote a multilateral approach to public health, while others like the United States defend a more security and isolationist conception, leading President Trump to halt in April 2020 US funding for the WHO. But, in reality, the new anti-Covid vaccines are the result of different forms of international cooperation, such as BioNTech, a German company founded by researchers of Turkish origin and associated with the US multinational Pfizer. Let us ask which country today can design and produce such a vaccine on its own? This international solidarity is more than ever necessary. And the current crisis is already giving rise to new forms of cooperation such as the Access to Covid-19 Tools program, developed by the European Commission. In this context, it seems worrying that a fraction of the French left is abandoning internationalism – by questioning, for example, the movement of people – for purely electoral reasons.

Does this pandemic reveal changes in the balance of power on a world scale?

Pierre Singaravélou By exposing the weaknesses of European powers and the United States, the pandemic dramatically symbolizes the closing of the parenthesis of Western domination of the world that began only two centuries ago. From the point of view of the Asian rulers, it is a simple restoration of the old order, because, until the end of the XVIIIe century, the Qing Empires in China and Mughal Empires in India alone produced more than half of the world’s wealth. Following the very inadequate health response of the United States and European countries, totally disorganized during the first months of the epidemic, the West no longer constitutes the model in health, scientific, technological and industrial matters, in the eyes of the rest of the world. On the other hand, countries almost everywhere else have distinguished themselves by their inventiveness or their efficiency. Thus, Taiwan, which reacted very early, by imposing masks and tests, avoided confinement and has the lowest number of deaths from Covid-19: 1 death per 3,350,000 people, against 1 death from Covid-19 in 990 United States. South Korea is the first country to understand the need to test its entire population, due to the large number of asymptomatic cases. On the other side of the world, Liberia, thanks to its experience with the Ebola epidemic in 2014, has put in place effective measures to test and identify contact cases. This pandemic undoubtedly invites for the first time the United States and the Europeans to abandon their obsolete complex of superiority and to become concretely aware – with humility – of the reconfiguration of the world balances.

Can this return of Asia to the forefront of the stage be symbolized by an object, the prophylactic mask, to which is devoted the last article of the Magasin du monde, the work that you co-edited with Sylvain Venayre?

Pierre Singaravélou The use of the prophylactic mask, so present from now on in our daily life, spread for the first time in China, on the occasion of the plague of Manchuria in 1911. Chinese doctors, like Doctor Wu, then played a decisive role in its popularization. Japanese public health then made the wearing of a mask one of its workhorses from the Spanish flu of 1918-1920. The mask is thus gradually becoming a common object in East and South-East Asia to fight against diseases transmissible through the respiratory tract, then to protect against air pollution. Today, as historian Frédéric Vagneron reminds us, the production of the majority of surgical masks, from chemical industry materials such as polypropylene, is located in China. Which now produces most of the plastic items – yellow vests, surfboards, smartphones, sex toys – consumed around the world.

Can we compare the current health crisis with other events of the past?

Pierre Singaravélou The halt to transnational circulation, the global dimension of confinement and the resulting slowdown in the economy are unprecedented. On the other hand, the world has been faced with pandemics that are much more devastating from a health point of view. Let us think of the Spanish flu in 1918-1920, whose scale and demographic consequences – nearly 50 million victims – have long been underestimated… Only a few islands escaped it, like the American Samoa already! The two epidemics have several points in common: improbable remedies are emerging (rum for the flu and chloroquine for the Covid); we do not die of the disease itself but of a bacterial superinfection in the case of the Spanish flu and of the immune reaction in that of Covid-19. But, unlike Covid-19, the Spanish flu mainly strikes young and robust men where the current pandemic mainly kills the oldest and most fragile.

You teach in France and Great Britain, what differences in approach and response to the pandemic have you observed?

Pierre Singaravélou The pandemic seems to reveal or confirm national habits. Despite their ideological proximity, the two French and British governments have adopted, in recent months, different public policies which are part of very distinct traditions. In the United Kingdom, by virtue of a liberal culture which is consensus, there was never any question of establishing the obligation of the mask in the street and a very restrictive system of certificates of displacement. London’s beautiful parks have never been closed and residents have escaped curfews. Each asymptomatic Briton is free to be screened with an antigen test for the extravagant sum of 70 to 250 euros, while the French public health system allows everyone to access it for free in pharmacies. On the other hand, the vaccine strategy of the two countries does not correspond to this difference in approach: “liberal” Great Britain vs. “interventionist” France. On December 30, 2020, there were nearly a million people vaccinated in the United Kingdom against only 330 people in France. The rapid deterioration of the health situation in England and the respect for validation processes, as well as a lack of political will in France seem to moderate national habits here.

A parliamentary report submitted on December 16 by Marie-George Buffet warns of the consequences of the health crisis for young people. What do you see in the students?

Pierre Singaravélou This health crisis increases tenfold the pre-existing precariousness of students, 20% of whom were already living below the poverty line before confinement: they are largely forgotten by the government. The universities do not interest the French political and economic elites who did not come from them and who take care not to send their children there. However, universities welcome the majority of young people in this country and almost all the children of workers and employees who access higher education. More and more students are sinking into poverty with the disappearance of odd jobs (restaurants, bars, hotels, babysitting, etc.). We collectively close our eyes to their concrete problems: extreme isolation, closure of university restaurants with social pricing, lack of workspace, lack of personal computer equipment and Internet package to follow distance education. It is observed that students who officiate in sectors of primary need experience an increase in the workload, many of them stopped their studies during the first two confinements. It is urgent: the fate of the youth of our country, student or not, should be the top priority of the government in parallel to the fight against the pandemic.

Pierre Singaravélou