On the verge of rediscovering his consultancy work on a new medium, Pierre Ménès confided at length on the station of Estelle Midi.

On RMC, the consultant ejected from Canal + this summer after several months in the closet, admits to having lived this period very badly. He even admitted to having thought of the worst, in particular because of the relentlessness of social networks against him. “ I didn’t get a lot of support, and I never asked for any either. My relatives can confirm it. I did not see the point for them to speak publicly, when it was going to backfire on them. I was in such a storm “, Explained the one who was put aside from Canal + in cases of sexual assault during broadcasts. Finally, an amicable agreement was found with the encrypted channel for his departure from the air, but this long period without work and with still a lot of criticism towards him weighed heavily on the morale of Pierre Ménès.

Pierre Ménès accuses social networks

🗣️: “Finally on arrival, this story is due to the hatred and cowardice of social networks.” @PierreMenes looks back on the last seven months and his exclusion from the group @canalplus #EstelleMidi 🕛 pic.twitter.com/cNiU6DypAl – Estelle Midi (@EstelleMidi) October 8, 2021

“ I had a very bad experience of being put aside. I was at its worst. I didn’t even watch football anymore. This euro, I went through it, a bit like the France team. There was a point when I thought about doing something stupid. I yelled at right away, less than 5 years ago you fought like a dog to survive, it’s not to end the hatred of social networks. There is the hate and cowardice of social media. I only experienced it like that. In real life, no one ever blamed me », Delivered Pierre Ménès to Estelle Denis. In any case, the consultant has recovered, and will now host a platform dedicated to football where he will continue to give his strong opinions on the round ball and will take some digital pastilles that he already had on Canal + previously.