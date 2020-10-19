The presumed remains of General Charles-Etienne Gudin, found in Smolensk (Russia) in July 2019 (DENIS MAXIMOV / AFP)

In search of the lost tomb recounts the epic story of a modern day adventurer who ends with a discovery as incredible as it is ultimately unexpected.

Pierre Malinowski, passionate about archeology, takes it into his head to find the burial place of General Gudin, faithful to Napoleon, who died in action in 1812 in Smolensk in Russia. It was done on July 10, 2019: 207 years after his death, this Empire general will be able to join his sovereign and friend at Les Invalides. A day forever engraved in the memory of Pierre Malinowski: “The culmination of a lifetime, in a way. To find the body of a general of 1.70m in the middle of Russia which is the largest country in the world and especially of a close friend of Napoleon, it was more than winning the Loto! “

Yes, I think it’s the happiest day of my life. Pierre Malinowski to franceinfo

To understand this path, we have to go back to childhood. Pierre Malinowski evokes at the microphone of Elodie Suigo his grandfather, who transmitted to him the love of History and the respect for these men who fought during the war. At the age of 5, he saw his first dead soldier’s body: his grandfather plowed the fields, followed by his son who collected the objects from the corpses emerging from the ground. “Directly at 5 years old, I understood the importance of the First World War and I always said to myself: ‘in my life, I will do this. As soon as I can, I will find the bodies of soldiers who died for France. ‘ There are 700,000 bodies of missing soldiers between the North and Alsace and for me these soldiers, we should be able to bury them and honor them.. “

Pierre Malinowski commits at 17 and a half because he says it himself, he has “a special character “.”I never supported orders except in the army. So, I went into the military to frame myself and discovered the importance of discipline. “

His interest then his love for Russia comes from his father. During their exchanges, he points out to her that there are many Russians who fought and died on French soil. Pierre Malinowski therefore decides to search for the remains of one of these Russian soldiers: “For three years, I started digging with my small shovel and found it on December 24, 2016 “. For this reason, he was invited by the President of the Republic Emmanuel Macron during an official visit by Vladimir Poutin. The latter encourages him and gives him the green light for the somewhat crazy project of going to find the remains of General Gudin on Russian soil: “He took me for a fool, he said to me: ‘but go ahead’!“

To prepare his project on the Napoleonic campaign, he left to scout in Russia for six months. His goal is to find graves and it is by looking at the list of missing generals that he takes a closer look at General Gudin: “I see that he has a street in Paris, that he is on the Arc de Triomphe and then I look at his biography. He was at school in Brienne with Napoleon, his friend, but really his very close friend. I said to myself: ‘we have to find him!’ Gudin, we find him in July 2019 but he is the first general that we find in the history of France, we have never found someone of that rank, he is the first “.

My motivation is to find French soldiers all over the world. I will go to the moon to seek if necessary to honor them. What I want is to find their families, because when you say to them: ‘I have found your great-great-grandfather, you cannot imagine the emotion that it is! Pierre Malinowski to franceinfo

Pending the funeral of General Gudin, scheduled at Invalides on May 5, 2021 in the presence of Emmanuel Macron but also of Vladimir Poutine, on the day of the 200th anniversary of Napoleon’s death, Pierre Malinowski has a lot of research to continue in Russia. He also plans to go and identify Hitler’s parents in Austria, to do DNA analyzes with the remains of the Führer and prove that he really died on April 30, 1945.