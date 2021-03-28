D.he “Drôle de guerre” (the months of waiting between the French declaration of war on Nazi Germany in 1939 and its invasion of Belgium in 1940) and the German invasion are ungrateful subjects; France was not at its best at the time. This is doubly true for a novel about it, if its secret hero is an impostor before the Lord – in the literal sense: He pretends to be a pastor. It therefore depends on the narrative: If you read the last 150 pages with relish with one or two glasses of red wine in one evening, then the bet is won, and that is the case with “Mirror of our pain”.

In the case of Pierre Lemaitre, this is hardly surprising: Among the Goncourt Prize winners, he belongs to the narrative group that was most recently well represented with Éric Vuillard, Nicolas Mathieu, Jean-Paul Dubois and (depending on the assessment) Hervé Le Tellier. His Goncourt winning novel “We see us up there” (2013) has shown that Lemaitre offers upscale entertainment with cinematic potential: a brisk plot, likeable or beautifully disgusting characters, strong emotions, poetic justice – filmed by Albert Dupontel (2017). The novel opened an interwar trilogy that “Mirror of Our Pain” now closes.

In the vortex of personal and historical events

The three stories share some characters. “See you up there” describes the ruse of Albert Maillard and Édouard Péricourt, two World War II invalids who sell memorials for soldiers in 1920 but make off with the down payments. “The colors of fire” tells how Madeleine Péricourt, Édouard’s sister, is confronted and avenged after the death of her father in 1927 with two strokes of fate, the suicide attempt of her seven-year-old son Paul and the robbery of her inheritance. And “Mirror of Our Pain” now chooses as the heroine Louise Belmont, who is known to the readers from “See you up there”: as the daughter of Alberts and Édouard’s landlady, who tinkered with Édouard masks as a ten-year-old and “a calm and final love” had shared. Now, in April 1940, she realizes “that her life has neither taken a step nor regressed since that moment.”



Pierre Lemaitre: “Mirror of our pain”. novel

:



Image: Klett-Cotta publishing house





But suddenly something happens: the retired Doctor Thirion, a regular in Monsieur Jules’ restaurant where Louise is a waiter, offers her money to be allowed to see her naked once; at the sight of her seat he puts a bullet in his head. Afterwards, she learns that the man was her mother’s lover – a connection that apparently resulted in a child. The novel tells of the vortex of personal and historical events that Louise is drawn into.

Military debacle

Novels one and two of the interwar trilogy had retaliatory plots: Édouard and Albert are taking revenge on the society they sacrificed in World War I (and the reader watches with satisfaction the demise of Henri d’Aulnay-Pradelle, who is specifically responsible for the mess is); Madeleine takes revenge on those who have misappropriated their son and property. The pattern is the same, the deep fall is followed by inexorable retribution. “Mirror of our pain”, on the other hand, is a search for identity: If Louise wants to understand the family past and get to know her half-brother, she wants to know where she comes from and who she is; the lonely woman also finds husband and offspring.