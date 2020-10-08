Seventy-six new senators appeared at the Luxembourg Palace following the September 27 elections, in which half of the seats in the upper chamber were renewed. The senatorial elections which led, on Thursday, to the re-election of Gérard Larcher to the post of president and, on Tuesday, to the election of a new office of the Senate, responsible in particular for the organization of services, administrative operations and presiding over the deliberations of bedroom. This is formed in such a way that each political group is represented, according to its importance. And the Communists are back there, three years after the end of Thierry Foucault’s mandate as vice-president. It is Pierre Laurent, former national secretary of the PCF (2010-2018) and member of the CRCE group, who settles there, becoming one of the eight vice-presidents of the Senate. The other seven are Roger Karoutchi (LR), Laurence Rossignol (PS), Valérie Létard (centrist), Georges Patient (LaREM), Nathalie Delattre (radical), Pascale Gruny (LR) and Vincent Delahaye (centrist). Three quaestors were also appointed – Philippe Bas (LR), Jean-Pierre Sueur (PS) and Vincent Capo-Canellas (centrist) -, who manage all the material and administrative aspects of the life of the Senate, as well as six secretaries, including environmentalist Esther Benbassa. F. L. D.