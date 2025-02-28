For MP Pierre Kompany, 77, from the Belgian Government Party of Les Engagés, the resolution, which Parliament in Brussels passed on on Thursday evening, is a great success. Also very personally: When he stepped on to the lectern in the lower house to thank you, his voice stalled several times – And fought with tears. Parliament unanimously convicted the African country of Rwanda for its support from the rebel militia M23, which currently brings death, terror and devastation over the neighboring Eastern Congo. The military advance must be ended immediately; The Belgian government is asked to work against Rwanda with hard measures.

His thoughts are with the children in the Congo, said Pierre Kompany, whose parents and siblings are dead, disappeared, “buried in holes”, with “chipped heads”. This is the day “on which we wipe out beliefs like Visit Rwanda“He called – an allusion to the slogan, with which FC Bayern advertises, among other things, in his arena. Like Paris Saint-Germain and FC Arsenal, the Munich club maintains a partnership with Rwanda’s government. Bavaria’s head coach is known to be the son of the MP Kompany: Vincent, 38.

The trenches of great politics run through the Kompany family. When asked about a game about the conflict, Vincent Kompany recently expressed his solidarity with the people in Eastern Congo. His father comes from the region, once fled to the former colonial power of Belgium, and became mayor and then a member of parliament. Vincent Kompany has not yet criticized his employer. FC Bayern has announced a review of sponsorship in the light of bloodshed; An employee traveled to Rwanda for talks. If the club needs other expertise: he finds it in the family of his trainer; Pierre Kompany is on the subject. “Don’t visit Rwanda, visit the Congo,” he said in parliament.