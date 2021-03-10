The violence of the crisis blew up the deficits and public debt of European countries and particularly those of the euro zone. It revealed once again and in a striking way how the Maastricht Treaty is out of step with the reality and the needs of the peoples.

The two main criteria concerning the management of public finances that the members of the euro zone had to respect are the limit of 3% of the GDP concerning the public deficits and of 60% of the GDP for the level of the public debt. According to their initiators, these provisions should make it possible to bring the economies of the countries of the single currency closer. Reality has undermined these so-called “convergence” criteria which are in fact only provisions which actually converge against the well-being of peoples, and to promote the international expansion of European multinationals. Germany itself, which wanted to be a paragon of austerity, today has a public debt that represents 70% of the GDP and a deficit that approaches 5%. Already, at the beginning of the 2000s, our partners across the Rhine, faced with poor economic conditions, had, with France, been forcing the admission of exceptional and temporary overruns of the imposed rates. Today, it is the Berezina of Maastricht. Even the French Secretary of State for European Affairs, Clément Beaune, recognizes in the echoes that “We must (…) change the European budgetary rules”.

Switch ? Certainly, but for what? France having a debt level of 120% of GDP, double the criterion, the minister declares “Out of step with today’s realities”. But to add immediately that, nevertheless, “It will undoubtedly require a framework of our capacity to spend”. In other words, to hell with the 60%, but we must continue to put pressure on spending for men: social, employment, training, health, culture …

We obviously cannot overlook the importance of a country’s debt level, but the danger lies above all in the fact that this debt is contracted on the financial markets. Specialists also note with some apprehension that the long rates of loans contracted with these markets are on the rise. If the movement intensifies, it risks causing another financial crash. We must therefore choose other criteria to regulate public debt: criteria of social efficiency, and changing lender, the markets, it is too risky, it is better to contact the European Central Bank (ECB).