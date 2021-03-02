Bitcoin, do you know? It is a new currency, but it is very different from the dollar, the euro or the yen, it is not issued by a central bank, it is virtual, or rather digital.

It only exists through the chain formed by the connected computers of businesses and individuals. It is often presented as a “free” currency, because unlike other currencies, it is not attached to a state or a federation of states (the euro), it is “private”. What is it for ? Created in 2008, it is not, to tell the truth, a real currency. As the specialists of the Banque de France noted a few months ago, it does not really fulfill the three functions of a currency worthy of the name. It is not a store of value because its instability means that its holders have no guarantee as to the permanence of the wealth that it embodies. It is used very little for transactions. Not having legal tender, it is hardly accepted as a means of payment. Because of its very high volatility, it cannot be used to express and compare reliably the value of common goods and services. It cannot be a unit of account, its course being too changeable.

Yet despite these criticisms, bitcoin continues to thrive. As of Friday February 26, 2021, it was worth 38,874.60 euros. We can measure its full speculative dimension when we know that ten years ago, on June 2, 2011, for example, its price was $ 0.07920. A few months later, it was worth more than 100 times that amount: $ 10.60, and by November 18, 2011, its value had fallen back to $ 2.05. Bitcoin is playing yoyo, but with a strong upward trend.

What is it for then? It is used during settlement operations between companies, sometimes under a pseudonym. It is estimated that about a quarter of the volume of bitcoin transactions and almost half of their amount is associated with illegal activities: money laundering, drugs and prostitution. It is finally used to speculate. Also, most of its rise is due to the intervention of large groups and banks which can thus engage in operations that are often neither seen nor known.

This digital currency (there are others) is therefore not really the friend of the people. The latter, as is the case in Europe, nevertheless need a currency which protects them, which serves to create good jobs, useful activities, making it possible to promote wages and employees. In other words, a currency that has almost the status of a public service.