It is an immense honor for ABC and ABC cultural to have the work of Pierre Gonnord (Cholet, 1963-Madrid, 2024) in which it is also the first exhibition of his work after his death in April last year.

The selection makes an almost chronological tour of its trajectory, focusing on the portrait, and thus generating a review of some of its most significant series (of ‘Regards’ A ‘Utopic’, ‘Alentejo’ or ‘Nature Tales’), Of which pieces considered today’s masterpieces of the Creator alternate, along with others less known, almost unpublished, that help complete the idea we had in Gonnord’s way to face his models.

And here we must highlight the double dimension, collective and individual, of its way of proceeding. Because, on the social level, Pierre Gonnord always attracted him to stop time, freeze, before they disappear, certain realities and traditions dedicated to a survival dependent on a few resilient. And hence his work Con the gypsy people, their work with the monks of the Ahos, the miners or the ‘Harrijasotzailes’ (Basque stones lifters).

It is in the face to face, in the relationship to two photographer-retramed, that Pierre Gonnord He looked in the mass to those individuals who deserved special treatment because their personal qualities, their history, demanded a separate page. The photographer knew Dignify the forgotten, lift the repudiated. Their results place marginalized, undervalued and invisible at the height of the great characters of the history paintings.









Penetrating looks.

Of arrival below: ‘Bimba and Delfín’, work of the beginnings of the Seire ‘Regards’; Friedrich ‘(2010), of the set’ Italian Portatis’; and ‘Rogiero II’ (2014). Work of the ‘Aentejo’ series

And no one like him, despite its origin, to connect with the Spanish cultural tradition, our great painters, the Literature of the Golden Age: ‘María’ is La Celestina, ‘Rogiero II’, Lazarillo de Tormes …

We want to thank José Luis Maroto, Husband and Albacea of ​​Pierre’s legacy, and Juana de Aizpuru Gallery -And the artist exposed from the start of his career to the closing of the firm- for his involvement and generous delivery, which allowed us to approach more intimately to a work that is already in itself sensitivity to skin flower. Pierre Gonnord beats and breath.