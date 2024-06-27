Pierre Gasly continues at Alpine – L’Equipe flashes a hard capture to the team

Alpine announced the extension of Pierre Gasly’s contract. The fate of the other driver’s place is also being determined.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Alpine announced Pierre Gasly’s multi-year contract extension. Gasly’s teammate is Carlos Sainz for Alpine, reports l’Equipe. Bottas’ options will narrow if Sainz moves to Alpine.

F1 team Alpine released Thursday Pierre Gaslyn multi-year extension contract.

Gasly, who entered the F1 series with the support of Red Bull and drove in the energy drink giant’s stables from 2017-22, has been competing with Alpine since last season. The 28-year-old Frenchman has achieved four prize positions. He sensationally won the 2020 Italian GP on AlphaTaur.

French sports magazine L’Equipe reports that Gasly is becoming a teammate Carlos Sainz.

For a long time, Sauber or Williams, which will change to Audi, were considered Sainz’s most likely options for next season. Flavio Briatore however, it is said that Alpine, who has joined his background team, has made an attractive offer to Sainz, which he is now accepting.

Sainz, like Gasly, rose to royalty in the Red Bull academy. He defected from Toro Rosso to Renault in the middle of the 2017 season and has since driven for McLaren in 2019-20 and from 2021 for Ferrari.

Ferrari driver Sainz, 29, will have to make room for the most successful driver in F1 history after this season For Lewis Hamiltonwho defected to Maranello from Mercedes.

Spanish a solution is eagerly awaited, as he is the market’s coveted free driver. It is generally believed that when Sainz publishes his decision, other driver contracts will begin to fall into place. This group also includes Valtteri Bottas.

Filling Alpine’s driver positions means that Bottas’ options for next season will narrow even further.

Sainz’s move to Alpine could mean that Bottas returns to his old team Williams, whose current boss James Vowles worked with a Finn at Mercedes. Bottas has been seen as Williams’ backup option for Sainz, who the team was actively pursuing.

Bottas, who turns 35 in August, has publicly commented on his future, confident that he will drive in the F1 series for many more years.

Aston Martin published on Thursday what was taken for granted: the owner of the stable By Lawrence Stroll son Lance Stroll will compete in the team’s colors next season as well.