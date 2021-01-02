The funeral of fashion designer Pierre Cardin took place at the Parisian cemetery of Montmartre. According to the agency France-Presse, the ceremony was attended only by relatives and friends of the couturier.

The date of the ceremony was previously not disclosed to avoid an influx of strangers at the fashion designer’s funeral.

It is reported that Cardin bequeathed to be buried in the attire of an academician of fine arts with his personal sword. The coffin with the body of the fashion designer was placed in the same crypt with the couturier André Olivier, who was a close friend of Cardin.

We will remind, Pierre Cardin passed away on December 29 at the age of 98 years in a hospital in a Parisian suburb. Head of state Emmanuel Macron personally expressed his condolences to his family in connection with the death of the couturier, assuring that Cardin will forever remain in the memory of the French as a fashion ambassador.

After Cardin’s death, his fashion house will be headed by the couturier’s nephew Rodrigo Basilicati.