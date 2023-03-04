Pierpaolo Panzieri lost his life at the hands of his friend. Michael Alessandrini confessed by telephone that he did it out of jealousy

Michael Alessandrini, the 30-year-old friend of Pier Paolo Panzierihe allegedly confessed to the crime and explained his motive.

On February 20, he took the life of his childhood friend while he was at his house for dinner. Then he tried to flee to Romania, but it was stopped by the authorities local. He is in prison, waiting to be brought back to Italy.

13 stab wounds they put an end to the life of Pierpaolo Panzieri forever, who had tried to take refuge in the bathroom, to escape the fury of the one he believed to be his friend. But why did Michael Alessandrini rage on his friend?

The phone call from Pierpaolo Panzieri’s friend

Yesterday, the accused would have called from prison and spoken to a employee of his parents’ hotel. She allegedly confessed to having taken Pierpaolo’s life for jealousy. She had discovered an affair between him and his fiancée. However, the investigators have not yet found any trace of what Alessandrini said. The fiancée wouldn’t even have the victim’s cell phone number.

The only sure thing is that the 30-year-old suffered from mental problems. His parents were trying to help him and get him to seek treatment, but he didn’t want to hear about it. And Pierpaolo, also according to the stories of Michael’s mother, was the only one who was always been friends.

Other shocking details would have come from the Romanian authorities, to whom he would have told that he was a follower of Jehovahthe Jewish god and to have only one mission, that of get rid of the corrupt.

The defense focuses on psychiatric expertise. It is not yet clear when the murderer will be brought back to Italy and heard by the Italian investigators.

Parents are heartbroken, yes they are publicly apologized to Pierpaolo’s family. The mother admitted that she does not know if she will ever be able to forgive him for what she did, despite the fact that she is her son: “I’m also ashamed on one side because I brought him into the world”.