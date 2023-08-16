The well-known actor Pierpaolo Spollon surprisingly reveals that he has two children. “In Padua they knew it and respected my discretion, I was afraid to feed my children, I protected them. Then, if one day they want to be photographed, be on social media, they will decide. Orlando, the great one, is four and a half years old.” A piece of news so far kept hidden with great skill by one of the most popular faces of Rai fiction, protagonist of successful series such as Blanca and Doc.

“Yes they recognize me, they stop me. But I can’t understand what Argentero or Bocelli feel, taken by storm. I am “the one who works with Luca Argentero. Giacomo Giorgio came to shoot Doc 3 who made Mare out, he can’t imagine the delirium ”, he says again in an interview with Repubblica.

“I am grateful, I spend hours greeting everyone. With dads I get excited and when they say: “You are my wife’s favorite”, I would hug them “. On upcoming projects, the actor, currently busy with the theater show What I feel to say I don’t know, reveals: “I’d like characters far from those made so far, those who are experiencing a sexual transition, for example. The torments of boys interest me. I have in my head a Cumberbatch-style Sherlock Holmes, ingenious and unruly”.