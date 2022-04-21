Interesting background revealed by the weekly Who up Pierpaolo Pretelli, caught at a disco in the company of a mysterious brunette girl.

Pierpaolo is engaged to Giulia Salemi and things are booming between them. After the acquaintance inside the house of the Big Brother Vipthe two are together.

And during an evening away from his sweetheart, the handsome Pierpaolo was pinched by the sentries of the weekly Chi in the company of a brunette girl.

“Pretelli spent the whole night chatting with a mysterious brunette “ – wrote the newspaper directed by Alfonso Signorini. But according to the gossip magazine, the mysterious girl is none other than Pierpaolo’s ex-girlfriend with whom he has remained on excellent terms.

“According to our sources, the girl is simply an ex of the gieffino with whom she remained in good – indeed, excellent – relations” – wrote the magazine.

Source: web

The magazine did not reveal the identity of the girl, only assuring that in the past there had been a tender between the two. According to the weekly it was a simple chat between two people but there is no reference to any intimate attitude between Pier and the girl.

In short, for the avoidance of doubt, the handsome boy’s heart is still busy with Giulia Salemi.

Pierpaolo Pretelli victim of an illness

But in the meantime there has been a lot of concern in the past few hours when Pierpaolo Pretelli accused an illness.

To tell the episode the girlfriend Giulia Salemi on social networks. “Little Pier is not doing very well these days. He was going to Rome but he had a lot of fainting and dizziness with nausea. It’s not the first time lately ” – he wrote.

And after a few days of absence from Instagram, Pierpaolo also wanted to reassure all his fans. “Neck pain won’t leave me alone” – said the model. “Blame the accumulation of so much stress and tension. We need to switch off when the first alerts from the body arrive “.