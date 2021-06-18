The first single by Pierpaolo Pretelli, former competitor of GF Vip 5, “L’estate più hot” is available on Itunes from tonight. The piece, made in collaboration with Giorgina and Shade, has already climbed the rankings reaching the second place.

Since last night it is available on Itunes the first music single by Pierpaolo Pretelli, the former velino of Strip the News and former competitor of the Big Brother Vip, who has always had a great passion for singing and music. The possibility of making a hit, therefore, was seized on the fly and for Pierpaolo Pretelli it is a dream come true.

The song is made in collaboration with Giorgina, a Sicilian singer who is a native Spanish speaker, and with Shade, the rapper in whose videoclip also danced Giulia Salemi, Pierpaolo Pretelli’s girlfriend. “The hottest summer”: This is the title of the piece that will soon be launched on all platforms.

As he explained Pretelli, the hit hides a message deeper than you might think:

“I would like my song to lead us to do those simpler things that until recently were the norm: turn up the volume, dance, have fun. Neighbors “.

Pierpaolo Pretelli: the first satisfaction

One first satisfaction, however, this night has already arrived. In fact, the song immediately climbed the Ranking going to position itself at second place among those most listened to, perhaps thanks also to the curiosity of the many viewers who followed Pierpaolo to GF Vip.

L‘former gieffino awaited the official release of the piece along with his own Giulia Salemi, which will also be in the video clip of the song. After a while, however, the notifications began to arrive that really excited Pierpaolo: first the first place in the ranking in Malta, and then the second in the Italian one where “The hottest summer”Was placed between the two hits of this year,“ Mille ”, by Fedez, Achille Lauro and Orietta Berti, and“ Malibù ”by Sangiovanni.

Pierpaolo Pretelli he immediately thanked everyone, showing irrepressible happiness:

“Goodnight! And who’s sleeping tonight! ”.

