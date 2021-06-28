In these hours Pierpaolo Pretelli replied piqued to a comment made on Twitter by Tommaso Zorzi. All this, however, was the cause of a huge misunderstanding: the profile to which the former velino replied, in fact, was only a fake and it was not the official one of the 25-year-old Milanese.

A few hours ago on social popped up a particular comment made by Tommaso Zorzi which, even if subtly, seemed to be aimed at Pierpaolo Pretelli, former velino and former companion of adventure Zorzi to the Big Brother Vip.

According to tweet indicted the boyfriend of Giulia Salemi would be guilty never to take the defense of Gregoraci, with which in the house of Cinecittà he had also had a little flirt.

“But that other chicken dump I don’t even do anything for appease his fandom that spits wickedness up Elizabeth? “

it was read in chirping which, immediately, triggered the controversy from fans of Pretelli, and led the young man to replicate.

Too bad, however, that it was only a great misunderstanding!

Pierpaolo Pretelli replies to Zorzi: but it is a fake profile

After poisonous tweet launched by Thomas, Pierpaolo Pretelli has replicated piqued at the words of the influencer.

“However, I must say that i elegant ways you never lost them to do “.

in fact, the boyfriend of the Salemi, in response to attack of his former roommate. Pretelli, however, has committed a real one gaffe: the boy, in fact, did not notice that the profile with which he has “Quarreled” it is actually a fake, and not the account official of Zorzi.

The error is that the true profile has a single dash at the bottom between the name and surname, while the fake one has two dashes.

In short, it was all great misunderstanding and in fact, after having shrewd of the error, the former velino deleted his comment. Many users, however, had already done the screenshot and, thus, the back and forth still runs on the web.

