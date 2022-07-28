Pierpoalo Pretelli ends up in the crosshairs of controversy after being accused of having uttered a sexist sentence

Without a shadow of a doubt Pierpaolo Pretelli is one of the most loved and talked about television characters in the world of Italian television. According to what some web users report, the former gieffino would have pronounced one sexist phrase. In light of this he would have ended up in the crosshairs of controversy. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Pierpaolo Pretelli returns to occupy the center of the gossip. This time to make him the protagonist of a gossip were the words he himself spoke on the stage of Maratea, his hometown. According to some, Giulia Salemi’s boyfriend would have uttered a sexist sentence because of which he ended up at the center of the controversy on the web.

In the previous days Pierpaolo Pretelli performed on the stage of Maratea, his hometown and it is here that he would have uttered the sentence that made the web furious. According to what he reported, the TV personality, many people who follow them have over 60 years. In light of this, the model fails to understand why it is so successful with more mature women.

Later, Pierpaolo Pretelli wanted to create irony on the issue and jokingly stated that when he is in the console there are many women aged 60 and over. These were his words:

In front there is a row of over-sixty freaks. Maybe it’s Sunday In time, so I got the whole audience, but it’s amazing.

After uttering this sentence, Giulia Salemi’s boyfriend was accused of having made a sexist comment. In fact, most web users haven’t thought twice about raising numerous criticisms.