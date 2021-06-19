Home » News » Pierpaolo Pretelli: a ballet (to be avoided) for his hit

With the more than successful launch of L’Estate Più Calda, debut single, followed by the official video, Pierpaolo Pretelli also posted the ballet for the chorus of his song on TikTok. The former gieffino is ready for fans to dance during the summer.

Like any self-respecting tradition, there is no summer catchphrase that does not have its own ballet, so what? Pierpaolo Pretelli did not want to be outdone.

For his The Hottest Summer, the former gieffino posted on TikTok this afternoon the moves to follow to the letter to dance the chorus of his hit summer, released the day before yesterday and followed yesterday by video clip official.

Giulia and Pier launch the ballet

The announcement of the ballet of The Hottest Summer it was done in the early afternoon from the profile Instagram of Giulia Salemi, who in recent days has been very close to her boyfriend in his debut in the world of music, and then shared again in the Instagram stories of Pierpaolo.

The couple, driving to Trentino Alto Adige for a romantic weekend, announced that from now on it is available on TikTok the video to learn the ballet of the hit of Pierpaolo Pretelli, is Giulia so invited all fan to test themselves with the choreography performed step by step by the couple:

“The ballet of the video The Hottest Summer on the profile TikTok of Pier, so now it’s your turn to do it. “

The moves to learn for Preleme fans

The ballet of the refrain of The Hottest Summer it served: just a few simple moves, illustrated in the video by Giulia Salemi is Pierpaolo Pretelli to learn in a few minutes the choreography launched today on TikTok and that it already promises to be a catchphrase among the various choreographies of group dances.

For fans of the Prelemes this ballet will be a real must of the summer 2021.

